Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle injury news ahead of the trip to Everton in the Premier League.

Newcastle United are sweating on the fitness of Alexander Isak for their trip to Everton.

The striker was absent for the Magpies’ 1-1 draw against Manchester City last weekend. Isak, who cost up to £63m when arriving from Real Sociedad in 2022, has a broken toe he suffered in a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak has already been ruled out of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup third-round tie against AFC Wimbledon tomorrow. And Toon boss Eddie Howe is unsure if the Sweden international will be available for the clash against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Howe said: He (Isak) definitely won't feature on Tuesday. Let's see how he looks for Everton, and of course there's an international period coming up after that and he's an international player, so we'll see the implications of all that.

“But we'll make decisions during this week. We know it's not a serious injury, but it's a niggly one that's obviously preventing a key player playing for us.”

Newcastle battled from behind to earn a draw against Premier League champions City, with ex-Everton winger Anthony Gordon equalising from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandro Tonali limped off with cramp as he made his first start in almost a year after his ban for breaching betting regulations. Kieran Trippier was also substituted with a leg issue that will need to be assessed.

“I think that’s how you want a player to exit the pitch,” said Howe. “That’s the difference between this week and last week (against Fulham) – both players had given everything they could, they couldn’t have given any more and they had to come off.

“I always say to the players, ‘That’s how I want you to play’. For different reasons, both of those players had had broken pre-seasons.

“You can still see Sandro has a little bit of fitness work to do to get back to his best, and he comes off with cramp. We’re hoping Kieran is just cramp too, although we’re not 100 per cent sure at this moment. It was a really good display from both players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle will already be without centre-back duo Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles along with Callum Wilson and Lewis Miley. Meanwhile, Matt Targett was absent against City as he’s had an eczema flare-up. The Magpies are hopeful of getting the defender back in training this week.