Next Everton manager news as Leighton Baines speaks on Sean Dyche’s sacking and the possibility of David Moyes returning to the club.

Leighton Baines refused to get drawn on whether David Moyes is the right man to return to Everton as their next manager.

Sean Dyche was sacked just three hours before the Toffees’ FA Cup third-round tie against Peterborough United. With Everton just a point above the Premier League relegation zone and winning only three of their 19 matches, The Friedkin Group decided to wield the axe after less than a month of their tenure.

Baines, who is Everton’s under-18s coach, and captain Seamus Coleman took charge to deliver a 2-0 win over League One club Peterborough. Beto and Iliman Ndiaye (penalty) were on target either side of half-time.

The focus now shifts to who will be the next incumbent of the Goodison Park hot seat. Moyes is a heavy favourite for a second stint having served as manager for 11 years between 2002-2013. The Friedkin Group are set to hold talks with the Scot, who is out of work after leaving West Ham United at the end of last season.

Baines played under Moyes for the Blues for six years and called him a ‘great coach and a god man. But the former left-back would not comment on whether his ex-manager should be appointed. Baines said at his post-match press conference: “I don’t know, I don’t want to get too dragged into who the right man is and all the rest of it. What I can do is speak to David Moyes because I played for him. He was a great coach to play for and a good man. As far as who is the right man for the job, I don’t want to get dragged into all that.”

Baines only found out he would be taking charge of his boyhood club Everton on the morning of the game, having been training with the under-18s. He admitted it was a difficult day and told the players it wasn’t just Dyche’s fault that he was axed.

Baines added: “Today, I was working at Finch Farm this morning and then got asked to come over to the hotel.

“Their application was brilliant. They understood that, we spoke to them before the game that losing managers and coaches isn’t what anyone wants and that usually means something hasn’t gone quite right. It’s never on one person, it’s on a lot of people involved. The players knew they had to show something in terms of a response and they did. They tried to play with energy against a team that wants to play a lot of football, it was a nice challenge.”

Baines has, however, ruled himself out of the running to become Everton’s next manager. Asked if he will go for the job, Baines replied: “I’m not, no. I am happy to help in whatever way I can. I am really proud I got to help out today and support the club, which is what we love to do. What happens next, I don’t know, everything moved that quickly today.”