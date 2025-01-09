Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton looks on prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Everton FC at Vitality Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Bournemouth, England. | Getty Images

Next Everton manager odds after Sean Dyche sacked

Dyche’s final game in charge was against Bournemouth on Saturday as the Toffees lost 1-0 on the south coast. They were beaten 2-0 by Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park on December 29. They had drawn their previous three games against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City. Dyche’s position came under threat amid reports the club’s new owners, the Friedkin Group, were in talks with potential replacements.

Dyche had vowed to fight for his future as recently as Tuesday, insisting: “At the end of the day, if you’re a business of this size, succession planning should surely be part of their diligence. I’ve got no problem with that at all. I think that should be ongoing at every football club. That’s part of the business, surely. I’m sure it is in what we’d call normal business life outside of football. But I never really concern myself with that. We’ve got win games – we haven’t won enough this season.

“I’ve worn this badge with as much pride as I can. I continue to do so. I am putting a lot of effort in and trying different ways and trying to work and look at all the different parameters on and off the pitch, the different ways of working. That’s part of being a manager. I’m well versed in it. It’s very difficult and here it’s been extremely difficult. I’ve spoken openly about that. There’s huge demand on me and it’s a constant. That is part of Everton life. I’ve adapted to it and taken them on. I’ve had my knocks and I’m getting them again. It’s how you handle it and trying to always support the club.”

Everton statement

A club statement confirmed: “Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as Senior Men’s First Team Manager with immediate effect. Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the Club. The process to appoint a new manager is under way and an update will be provided in due course. Under-18s Head Coach Leighton Baines and Club Captain Seamus Coleman will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis.”

Ex-West Ham and Manchester United manager David Moyes is the odds-on favourite with the bookmakers. He left Everton for Old Trafford back in 2013 but lasted less than a year after replacing Sir Alex Ferguson at the Red Devils. Jose Mourinho, formerly of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, is also among the leading names with the bookmakers.

Next Everton manager odds

David Moyes - 1/1

Jose Mourinho - 7/4

Leighton Baines - 10/1

Lee Carsley - 5/1

Thomas Frank - 8/1

Paulo Fonseca - 10/1

Rob Edwards - 16/1

David Wagner - 25/1

Edin Terzic - 25/1

Steve Cooper - 25/1

Andrew Crofts - 33/1

Brendan Rodgers - 33/1

Erik ten Hag - 33/1

Gary O'Neil - 33/1

Jesse Marsch - 33/1

John Heitinga - 33/1

John O'Shea - 33/1

John Terry - 33/1

Massimiliano Allegri - 33/1

Matt Bloomfield - 33/1

Michael Appleton - 33/1

Michael Carrick - 33/1

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer - 33/1

Roberto De Zerbi - 33/1

Rudi Garcia -33/1

Russell Martin -33/1

Scott Parker - 33/1

Slavisa Jokanovic - 33/1

Steve Clarke - 33/1

Julen Lopetegui - 33/1