‘Next few days’ - Everton injury update on Seamus Coleman after Man Utd loss

Seamus Coleman was withdrawn in Everton’s 2-0 defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 8th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST

Everton will assess Seamus Coleman’s injury after he came off in the loss to Manchester United.

The Toffees skipper was withdrawn in the 87th minute of the 2-0 loss at Old Trafford, with Nathan Patterson handed a first appearance in more than three months.

Coleman has started every game since Sean Dyche took over as Goodison Park manager and Everton will be hoping he’s not sidelined for a prolonged period amid a Premier League relegation scrap.

Now, according to Dyche, Everton will have to ‘wait and see’ on the Republic of Ireland international’s issue.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Blues manager said: “He has got a knock so we have to wait and see how that settles.

Asked if any other players picked up issues - with Idrissa Gana Gueye and Amadou Onana also substituted - Dyche replied: “Only Seamus we had to be careful with because he’s got a knock. We’re not sure if it’s a slight strain or a knock so we’ll find out more over the next couple of days with him.”

