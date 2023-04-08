‘Next few days’ - Everton injury update on Seamus Coleman after Man Utd loss

Seamus Coleman was withdrawn in Everton’s 2-0 defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Everton will assess Seamus Coleman’s injury after he came off in the loss to Manchester United.

The Toffees skipper was withdrawn in the 87th minute of the 2-0 loss at Old Trafford, with Nathan Patterson handed a first appearance in more than three months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coleman has started every game since Sean Dyche took over as Goodison Park manager and Everton will be hoping he’s not sidelined for a prolonged period amid a Premier League relegation scrap.

Now, according to Dyche, Everton will have to ‘wait and see’ on the Republic of Ireland international’s issue.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Blues manager said: “He has got a knock so we have to wait and see how that settles.

Advertisement

Advertisement