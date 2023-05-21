Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy

Nine brilliant photos of Everton fans that sum up rollercoaster emotions during Wolves draw

Everton picked up a 1-1 draw against Wolves in the Premier League relegation scrap.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 21st May 2023, 11:00 BST
Everton fans celebrate Yerry Mina’s equaliser against Wolves. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesEverton fans celebrate Yerry Mina’s equaliser against Wolves. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Everton fans celebrate Yerry Mina’s equaliser against Wolves. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Everton earned a dramatic 1-1 draw against Wolves in their battle against Premier League relegation.

Yerry Mina’s 99th-minute equaliser sparked wild celebrations at Molineux as the Toffees moved two points clear of the drop zone.

Although Sean Dyche’s side’s survival hopes are no longer in their own hands, the point could prove pivotal come the end of the campaign.

Most Popular

Indeed, it proved an eventful clash against Wolves, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson both limping off in the first half to add to Everton’s problems.

Supporters made the 174-mile round trip in their droves, with a raucous atmosphere created.

Here are some photos that sum up how things ensued during the draw.

Related topics:Premier LeagueSean Dyche