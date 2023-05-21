Everton picked up a 1-1 draw against Wolves in the Premier League relegation scrap.

Everton earned a dramatic 1-1 draw against Wolves in their battle against Premier League relegation.

Yerry Mina’s 99th-minute equaliser sparked wild celebrations at Molineux as the Toffees moved two points clear of the drop zone.

Although Sean Dyche’s side’s survival hopes are no longer in their own hands, the point could prove pivotal come the end of the campaign.

Indeed, it proved an eventful clash against Wolves, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson both limping off in the first half to add to Everton’s problems.

Supporters made the 174-mile round trip in their droves, with a raucous atmosphere created.