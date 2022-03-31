Despite not being one of the traditional “big six” clubs in English Football the Toffees still have a number of high profile celebrity supporters - some with obvious connections and others that are far more surprising.

It’s a difficult time to be an Everton supporter with the club scrapping to avoid relegation at the bottom end of the Premier League table.

Frank Lampard’s side return to action this weekend following the international break with an away trip to West Ham United on Sunday.

Thousands of loyal blue-noses are expected to make the trip to the London Stadium but could there be a few familiar faces among the crowd the next time they play at Goodison Park?

The Toffees might not have the international profile of a Manchester United or even their city rivals Liverpool but that hasn’t stopped them from gaining a fascinating menagerie of famous supporters.

It’s well known that the likes of local Merseysiders such as boxer Tony Bellew are die hard Evertonians, but some of the other names on this list may surprise you!

It includes Hollywood mega-stars, musical legends and elite level sportspeople.

Some have deep routed links with the clubs while others have ties that could perhaps be classed as ‘tenuous’ at best, but all claim allegiance to the Toffees.

Here are nine of the most nine famous faces from the worlds of acting, music, sport and beyond who support Everton Football Club:

1. Sir Paul McCartney The musical legend is not much of a Football fan but did grow up going to Goodison Park with his uncles

2. Dame Judi Dench The Oscar-winning actress and national treasure is an honorary patron of the club’s official charirty, Everton In The Community

3. Jodie Comer The BAFTA winning actress, probably best know for starring in hit drama series Killing Eve, is the daughter of club masseur Jimmy

4. Sylvester Stallone The Hollywood mega-star, who most notably starred in the Rocky and Rambo franchises, was invited to Goodison by former director Robert Earl after bringing the movie Creed to the ground for filming