Everybody loves a bargain, especially in the hyper-inflated marketplace of top tier football transfers.
With fees and wages continuing to rise and rise, any opportunity to save a bit of cash here and there is vastly appreciated, and as such, free agents are a highly valued commodity in this day and age.
For Everton, having avoided relegation, this summer is all about rebuilding a side capable of climbing the Premier League table - and if they can do that at a smart price, even better.
With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at nine players who are approaching the end of their current contracts that the Toffees could realistically look to snap up.