Could Everton secure themselves a steal or two this summer?

Everybody loves a bargain, especially in the hyper-inflated marketplace of top tier football transfers.

With fees and wages continuing to rise and rise, any opportunity to save a bit of cash here and there is vastly appreciated, and as such, free agents are a highly valued commodity in this day and age.

For Everton, having avoided relegation, this summer is all about rebuilding a side capable of climbing the Premier League table - and if they can do that at a smart price, even better.