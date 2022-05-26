Could Everton secure themselves a steal or two this summer?

Everybody loves a bargain, especially in the hyper-inflated marketplace of top tier football transfers.

With fees and wages continuing to rise and rise, any opportunity to save a bit of cash here and there is vastly appreciated, and as such, free agents are a highly valued commodity in this day and age.

For Everton, having avoided relegation, this summer is all about rebuilding a side capable of climbing the Premier League table - and if they can do that at a smart price, even better.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at nine players who are approaching the end of their current contracts that the Toffees could realistically look to snap up.

1. Adnan Januzaj The former Manchester United winger has established himself as a serious talent with Real Sociedad, but as things stand, could be on the move this term. Everton could do far worse than a swoop for the Belgian international.

2. Sergi Roberto The Barcelona academy graduate was understood to be nearing an agreement on a contract extension at Camp Nou, but as yet, there has been no official update, and he could still leave for nothing this summer.

3. Eddie Nketiah The Arsenal striker has been in red hot form towards the end of this season, but is yet to sign a fresh deal at this stage. Could the Toffees try to lure him to Goodison Park?

4. Sam Johnstone The England international was not on West Brom’s retained list at the end of the season and will be finding a new club in the coming weeks. Jordan Pickford is undoubtedly Everton’s number one, but would the Blues be able to turn down the opportunity to sign a player of Johnstone’s pedigree on a free if it arose?