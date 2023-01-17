Everton are in desperate need of reinforcements, but with money tight, who could be available on loan or a free transfer?
With Everton embroiled in another relegation battle and needing reinforcements during the January transfer window, fans aren’t likely to be happy with their lack of business as we reach the halfway point of the month.
It seems the club are in a sticky situation financially meaning they can’t go and spend big money. They have to prioritise finding suitable players who can come in and make an impact who aren’t going to break the bank.
Loan deals and free transfers are tough to find, given most sides won’t want to strenghen a rival or lose vital squad depth, but they can be short-term, cost-effective saviours if they are successful.
With that in mind, here’s nine players who Everton could target who could be available on either a loan deal, or on a free transfer.
1. Isco
Just bear with us on this one; Isco has been without a club since December 23 after parting ways with Sevilla. The former Real Madrid star was once considered one of the best technical attacking midfielders around in his prime, but now at 30 years of age he finds himself searching for a destination in which to re-invigorate his stuttering career. Despite leaving Sevilla, he played 19 times before the World Cup began, netting one goal and laying on three assists on top of that. He would warrant high wages because of his profile, but his creative abilities are something that are currently amiss for Lampard’s side.
2. Artem Dzyuba
With Everton scoring the joint second-lowest goals in the league, reinforcements at the top of the pitch are sorely needed. The former Zenit St Petersburg frontman was at Turkish side Adana Demirspor from November 18 of this season, but only featured for 220 minutes in total, managing one goal before departing the Turkish Super Lig side. Standing at 1.96m tall, the towering forward presence has a long career of experience behind him and, despite his slow start to the season, he did manage 13 goals and 10 assists in all competitions and could be another option with Dominic Calvert-Lewin misfiring.
3. Sime Vrsaljko
The former Atletico Madrid and La Liga winner is only 31 years old and the defender is currently without a club after leaving Olympiakos on January 1. Vrsaljko only left Atletico in the summer and is a highly experienced right-sided defender. Offering flexibility, he can cover both right-back, right wing-back and play to the right of a back three which would help Lampard at this current time with Nathan Patterson out injured.
4. Anthony Elanga
Manchester United are willing to let Elanga leave on loan during the window and Everton have already been strongly linked with a move for the Swedish international. The 20-year-old has been displaced in the squad by Alejandro Garnacho and may need to follow in Amad Diallo’s footsteps in seeking football elsewhere on a temporary basis. Elanga is capable of playing off both wings and gained crucial experience last season scoring twice in the Premier League, as well as once in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid away in the group stages, in what was his best moment in a United shirt so far.