Frank Lampard has managed only two Premier League wins at Everton but says he’s used to speculation about his future from his time as Chelsea manager.

Frank Lampard says he has ‘no problem’ with speculation surrounding his Everton future.

Rumours have swirled that Lampard’s time as manager may be coming close to an end - despite only being hired at the end of January.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Toffees have managed just two Premier League victories since Lampard succeeded Rafa Benitez in the hot seat.

As a result, Everton sit only a point above the relegation zone.

Lampard insists he was used to similar gossip while in charge of Chelsea - and is focused on ensuring the Blues remain in the top flight.

He told reporters: “For me, in a relatively short managerial career, I probably spent 18 months at Chelsea the same.

“Even in 18 months, you’re probably two games from the sack regardless. Maybe that’s a symptom of football and the Premier League, that’s fine. I’ve got no problem with that.

“Even if you’re in the FA Cup final, finish in the top four, you still know the rules.

“I’ve got no problem with that in terms of speculation.

“We’re a huge club and people want to talk about it.

“In football terms, I don’t think people should talk about us being any different to other teams in the battle we’re in.

“We’ve got no right not to be fighting a relegation battle irrespective of history.

“But what I am is proud to manage here and keep the history of this club going in a positive going.