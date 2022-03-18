Everton chairman Bill Kenwright addressed the players at Finch Farm before the 1-0 victory over Newcastle United.

Frank Lampard lifted the lid on Bill Kenwright’s inspiring training ground visit before Everton’s victory over Newcastle United.

The Toffees gave their Premier League survival hopes an almighty fillip with a 1-0 defeat of the Magpies at Goodison Park last night.

Everton found themselves above the relegation zone only because of goal difference heading into the encounter - having won just two of their previous 20 league games.

But they alleviated fears of the drop in dramatic style courtesy of Alex Iwobi's match-winner in the ninth minute of stoppage-time.

On the eve of the encounter, Lampard revealed that Kenwright - along with CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale and non-executive director Graeme Sharp - spoke to the Everton players at Finch Farm for around 30 minutes.

Lampard lavished praise on Kenwright for his actions - which clearly rubbed off on the Blues’ dressing room.

Everton manager Lampard said: “We had our chairman come to our training ground yesterday off his own accord.

“He spoke to me to clear it with me. What he did was he spoke to the lads for half an hour of his passion for the club.

“It's not normal. I've been in the game for a long time. A lot of chairman are very corporate, doing their job away from the players.

“Our chairman grew up an Everton fan, grew up absolutely idolising the club, will sit here every week and take a little bit of stick.

“Our chairman, our chief executive Denise, they were both at the training ground with Graeme Sharp.

“He delivered a speech to the players. I have to do it all the time - 25 players, young men, it's not an easy audience all of the time.

“The chairman is great at showing his passion for the club. It's a big deal for me and for us.

“People are going to keep us up. I don't think my formations or cleverness - it's part of the big picture - people will keep us up.