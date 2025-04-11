Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottingham Forest injury news on Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi ahead of the Premier League clash against Everton.

Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted that Nottingham Forest are still awaiting further news on whether three attacking players can feature against Everton.

The Toffees make the trip to the City Ground on Saturday (3pm BST) aiming to continue their trajectory up the Premier League table. Since David Moyes’ return as manager, Everton have lost just two of their 11 league games. They have steered well clear of a relegation battle and are aiming to finish as high as possible.

After suffering a 1-0 loss to leaders Liverpool, the Blues held second-placed Arsenal to a 1-1 draw last weekend. Things don’t get much easier for Everton as they face a Forest side who are third and in pursuit of Champions League qualification.

However, the home side have injury concerns heading into the encounter. Manager Santo has admitted that Chris Wood, who has plundered 18 goals in all competitions this season, is doubtful. The striker - who scored in Forest’s 2-0 win at Goodison Park earlier in the season - has been absent for the past three games because of a hip injury. In last weekend’s 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa, flying winger Anthony Elanga was forced off with an issue and centre-forward Taiwo Awoniyi was absent because of a hamstring complaint.

Forest injury news

Santo is unsure whether any of the trio will be back to face Everton and Forest’s preparations for the game are being impacted. He said via the Nottingham Post: “We are still assessing all of them. They are struggling with problems - some small, some not so small - but we have to assess them. We have one more day and then we will see if they can be available for the game.

“We are hopeful on all of them. It can be all of them or it can be none, we don’t know. It depends on how they recover and how they feel. We miss all the players when they are not available. Chris has been giving us so many things. Unfortunately, the situation with T happened at the same time.

“If that hadn’t happened, I think we would have been more balanced. But now we have the absence of two strikers, it is more difficult to prepare. We are trying to cope. Many of the players are not playing in their usual positions so they are trying to adapt to different situations, but this is what it is about. It happens to other teams and it happens to us now. We have to fix it.”

Aina injury latest

Meanwhile, Santo confirmed that Ola Aina is still unavailable. The right-back has been in outstanding form this term, recording two goals in 32 appearances but remains troubled by a calf problem. “For this game, no, unfortunately not,” Nuno said of Aina. “For the next one, we hope. It is going to be assessing day by day. I don’t know how many hours he spends at the training ground receiving treatment, so we are trying to have him back as soon as possible.”