Everton turn their attention to facing Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

It’s a run of fixtures that David Moyes says he is relishing.

The Everton boss is not daunted by playing the Premier League’s top-five teams in succession. Based on the evidence of the past two fixtures, why should he? The Toffees suffered a narrow 1-0 loss against Premier League leaders Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. That was despite Moyes being adamant Diogo Jota’s goal shouldn’t have stood while Beto missed a glorious chance to open the scoring for the visitors at Anfield.

Everton followed that up with a 1-1 draw against second-placed Arsenal last weekend. The Blues were below par in the first half but improved significantly after the break, with Iliman Ndiaye scoring on return from injury with a coolly taken penalty.

Moyes has a clear week to prepare for Everton’s next game. They face another stern test when they make the trip to Nottingham Forest, who are this campaign’s surprise package. Forest are third in the table and aiming to qualify for the Champions League. They were delivered a blow, however, when slipping to a 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa.

Nottingham Forest injury news

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have been missing Chris Wood, this campaign’s 18-goal talisman, for the past three matches. To add to Forest’s woes in the centre-forward position, Taiwo Awoniyi was absent against Villa. The former Liverpool and Union Berlin striker suffered a hamstring injury that Santo did not tell reporters about at his pre-match press conference.

The City Ground boss said via the Nottingham Post: “He felt his hamstring in the game. When I spoke to you on Thursday, I already knew. I am sorry I didn’t tell you. We are going to have to assess day by day, him and Chris (Wood), to see if they can help us in the next one.”

On the fitness of Wood, Santo said: “It is day by day. He is improving. Let’s see about the results of the scan on T, then we’ll have a better opinion. It is going to be assessing day by day.”

In addition, Forest saw another of their star players forced off in the Villa loss. Anthony Elanga has been in flying form, recording six goals and creating nine in 35 appearances. The winger had to be substituted at half-time at Villa Park and will undergo a scan to determine the extent of his issue.

“He didn’t feel comfortable,” added Santo. “Unfortunately we have to scan another player. Hopefully, it is nothing. We have to see (what the injury is). Hopefully we will have more information in a couple of days."

Everton injury news

Everton, meanwhile, will be hoping to have Vitalii Mykolenko back against Forest. The left-back missed out against Arsenal with a knock, having sustained a thigh injury while representing Ukraine during last month’s international break.

Jesper Lindstrom underwent a scan for a potential groin hernia and has not been available for the past two games. Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to work his way back from a serious hamstring injury suffered in January. On-loan Lyon midfielder Orel Mangala will not play again this term after rupturing his ACL.