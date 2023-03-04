All the latest injury news surrounding Nottingham Forest and Everton as the two sides prepare for their Premier League clash on Sunday.

Another huge clash awaits Everton in their battle for Premier League safety.

The Toffees head to the East Midlands on Sunday to face a Nottingham Forest side currently just four points better off, though they do have a game in hand to play. The clash offers Sean Dyche’s men a chance to not only better their survival chances but to draw Forest back into the thick of the relegation battle.

Though, the Toffees will have to dust themselves down quickly after suffering a mid-week thrashing at the hands of Arsenal. Though, just one point from safety. Dyche’s men should be plenty motivated heading to the Midlands on Sunday.

Ahead of the clash, Dyche has confirmed Everton will almost certainly remain without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He said: “We will see but I think it will be a close call because we have got to get him properly fit. I don’t think he has been for a while now so we have got to make sure he is properly fit because we can’t put him in for one game and lose more.”

Speaking about James Garner and Nathan Patterson, he added: “Patto is a little bit behind but he played 70 minutes last night. Garner is a little bit closer.” The duo will join Andros Townsend on the sidelines.

As for Nottingham Forest, there are as many as nine players sidelined, including Scott McKenna, Willy Boly and Moussa Niakhate. Elsewhere, Serge Aurier, Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson, Giulian Biancone, Omar Richards and Cheikhou Kouyate are all out.

Forest boss Steve Cooper said in his pre-match press conference: “Ryan Yates and Moussa Niakhaté are back in training. They are close to being back involved. We have to be careful with Moussa, he’s been out for a long while and we are desperate for him to be involved but he’s had a long-term injury. It’s not just about recovering from the injury, but being able to get back up to the demands of the Premier League.

Steve Cooper has said Nottingham Forest are hoping to register Steve Cook in the Premier League. Credit: Getty.

“He’s certainly in a good place now and he’s in the last stages, so as soon as we know he’s 100% ready to play, we look forward to getting him back involved.”

Cooper added: “Renan Lodi walked off at West Ham so we will see where he is. We’re not sure on Serge Aurier at the moment, but he’s working hard. Dean Henderson is still a few weeks away, he’s had another scan. He’s recovering and on course for what the injury is, but there’s still a show to say he’s not quite ready and he’s a few weeks away from the final stages of his rehabilitation. It’s unlikely he will train before the international break.

