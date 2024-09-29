Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace FC at Goodison Park on September 28, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton earned a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Oliver Glasner rued how Crystal Palace allowed Everton back into the game as the London side’s for a Premier League win continues.

Both outfits went into Saturday’s encounter still to taste victory this season. But Everton claimed a 2-1 triumph at Goodison Park to ease their early woes - coming from behind to pile more misery on Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors took the lead after just 10 minutes when Marc Guehi deftly finished at the near post. Palace were the better side in the first half, with the home faithful expressing their frustrations by booing Sean Dyche’s Toffees at half-time.

However, it took Everton only nine minutes to move ahead in the second period. Dwight McNeil equalised with a sublime strike in the 47th minute before netting his second on 54 minutes. Palace scarcely threatened to get back into the game after that point as the Blues saw out three points comfortably.

Everton moved up to 15th in the table, while the Eagles are two places behind after six fixtures. And Glasner was unhappy in the manner his troops gave the hosts momentum so quickly. The Selhurst Park head coach said: “We controlled the first half and then we had a bad 15 minutes when we lost the game. At the end of the first half, you could hear their crowd booing a little bit and we gave them the momentum straight away with an easy goal.

“It was a long ball from [Jordan] Pickford, a stupid foul and then they got the second phase. Our players did everything at 2-1, you could see Everton were a little bit nervous, they celebrated every clearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think they had the ball much until their equaliser. Of course, we said let’s move the ball and be ready for the long balls and the set plays. Everton are very good at this. If you concede too many goals, that is clear, it is not easy to take the points. Many parts of the game we didn’t look like we’d lose it - that makes it more disappointing.”

Palace ended last season in stunning form, winning six of their final seven games. But they’ve endured a difficult opening to 2024-25, picking up three points to date. Glasner added: “We are not pleased with our start. Everybody forgets we have been in the same situation before. We don’t want to be there, we aren’t happy to be there or not having a win, the players are investing a lot to create and score goals even after 2-1 we tried everything but it’s not going so easy at the moment.

“We have to stick together. You can roll your sleeves up. Our mentality is great, character is great, we have to get the momentum back and we will try next week against Liverpool.”