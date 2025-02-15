Everton banked another win under David Moyes after beating Crystal Palace away from home.

Everton’s run of impressive form under David Moyes continued on Saturday with a hard-fought win over Crystal Palace away from home.

After denying Liverpool a win in the final Goodison Park Merseyside Derby, the Toffees extended their unbeaten run to five games in the Premier League. With four wins since Moyes’ arrival, Everton have picked up more victories in the last four weeks than in the entire the first half of the season under Sean Dyche.

Beto was on song once again to score in his third consecutive match. After a Jean-Philippe Mateta equaliser for Palace, Carlos Alcaraz ensured the Blues went back to Merseyside with an important three points.

Everton are now 13 points clear of the bottom three, with more daylight growing in between their current position and their initial miserable start to the season.

Oliver Glasner admits Palace made ‘too many mistakes’

While Moyes and Everton head back home with smiles on their faces, the same can’t be said for Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace. The Eagles are now level on points with the Toffees but ahead on goal difference in the Premier League table.

After a 2-0 win over Manchester United, Glasner and co were forced to settle for defeat on home soil. Following the loss, the Palace manager described the outcome of the match as ‘frustrating’ in his interview with Sky Sports.

“We had two or three chances, the first half was quite equal, maybe better chances for us. But we could also see that they are dangerous and then we give them the goal but we have a great reaction. Then it was up and down, we had the ball once, twice, and at the end we can’t clear it and that’s why we lost,” Glasner reflected, before highlighting a major takeaway about this Everton side.

“The players tried everything and fought until the end but we made too many mistakes and Everton have shown in their last games that it’s not so easy to score against them.”

Indeed, Everton have conceded just five goals in their last five fixtures, keeping a clean sheet on two occasions against Brighton and Leicester City. Glasner took the opportunity to praise the likes of Jordan Pickford and Beto for their efforts.

“They did a good job [of containing Palace]. We were a little bit worried about the long balls from Pickford. Also, Beto did a great job today, he secured many balls meaning they could play in our half and the final third.

“It was not a game that we should have lost, we had enough opportunities, especially before we conceded the first goal. It’s not what we wanted today but we have to accept it and learn from these games.”

Next challenge for Everton

Everton will return to action next weekend with a blockbuster clash against Man United. Following their win over Palace, the Toffees have moved ahead of United in the table, pending their result on Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils have also struggled this season and have been dealt some surprise results recently, including a 2-0 loss to Wolves. They will be looking to recreate their previous result against Everton, which ended 4-0 thanks to braces from Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee.