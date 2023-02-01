Everton failed to make a single signing in the January transfer window.

The 2023 January transfer window is one Everton fans won’t be forgetting anytime soon - and for all the wrong reasons.

Supporters must have thought things couldn’t get much worse amid a Premier League relegation battle and fractured relationship with the Goodison Park hierarchy.

Yet as the window slammed shut, the Toffees hit a new ebb. Despite Everton being desperate for attacking reinforcements, having scored just 15 goals in 20 league games, not one has arrived.

Spare a thought for new manager Sean Dyche, who now has squad weaker than he found it after the sale of Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United.

Certainly, there were enough players linked with a move to Everton on deadline day. Here are the players who the Blues reportedly missed out on.

1 . Olivier Giroud - AC Milan The World Cup winner with France turned down a contract worth €8.5 million per year, according to Sky Sport Italia

2 . Ismaila Sarr - Watford The Athletic reported that Watford turned down a loan bid with the obligation to buy should Everton stay in the Premier League.

3 . Beto - Udinese Numerous reports suggested that the Serie A club rebuffed a £20 million bid.

4 . Michy Batshuayi - Fenerbahce The Athletic reported that the former Chelsea striker was happy to stay in Turkey.