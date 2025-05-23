Getty Images

Everton injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Moyes has confirmed that Everton will be without Jarrad Branthwaite for their season finale at Newcastle United.

The Toffees travel to St James’ Park on Sunday with little but pride to play for. Everton have secured 13th place in the Premier League and cannot finish any higher or lower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Newcastle are in pursuit of Champions League qualification, with an intriguing final day in store. And the Magpies have been handed a boost, with Everton’s key defender Branthwaite unavailable. He picked up a hamstring injury in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Southampton and has been ruled out of action.

Everton boss Moyes said at his pre-match press conference: “I can tell you that he's injured and won't be available. It's probably an injury - around four or five weeks - his hamstring, so there's not much we can do about it. It’s a big loss but we have to live with it.”

It will take Branthwaite around 4-5 weeks to recover, which puts his involvement for England under-21s at the European Championship in doubt. He has not been included in the Young Lions’ pre-camp squad, Lee Carsley’s side’s tournament starting against the Czech Republic on Thursday 12 June.

In addition, Seamus Coleman came off in the 18th minute against Southampton with a thigh problem. It was a disappointing ending to a historic afternoon for Coleman, who led out Everton for their final Goodison Park match. “Seamus Coleman has a thigh strain so is not available.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton vice-skipper James Tarkowski continues to recover from a serious hamstring injury. That means that Jordan Pickford, who came through the ranks of Newcastle’s bitter rivals Sunderland, is set to wear the armband and will be desperate for a victory.

The visitors are also set to be missing Jesper Lindstrom, with the on-loan Napoli winger undergoing hernia surgery last month. Orel Mangala, the midfielder on loan from Lyon, has not played since suffering an ACL injury in January.

Moyes did confirm that Everton still want to put on a show against Newcastle.