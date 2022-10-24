‘Outstanding’ - Frank Lampard hails Everton’s unsung hero in Crystal Palace win

Everton claimed a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace and Seamus Coleman shackled Wilfreid Zaha superbly throughout the game.

Frank Lampard heaped praised on Seamus Coleman’s ‘outstanding’ performance in Everton’s victory over Crystal Palace.

The Toffees earned a thoroughly deserved 3-0 win at Goodison Park on Saturday to bounce back to winning ways.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anthony Gordon and Dwight McNeil were on target for the hosts, with Alex Iwobi recording to assists.

But Coleman, who continues to feature at right-back while Nathan Patterson is sidelined with an ankle injury, did a brilliant job to quell the threat of Palace talisman Wilfreid Zaha.

The Everton captain, who turned 34 earlier this month, was playing his third match in just eight days.

Asked if Coleman was an unsung hero in the display, Lampard replied: “Yeah, absolutely - delighted for him. I think someone said it was 13 years to the day he started playing for Everton.

“Thirteen years at the levels with the input that he puts in on and off the pitch. His performance was outstanding.

“Zaha is one of the best one-v-one players in the league. We spoke about trying to protect - when I say protect, doubling up because Eze is on that side as well.