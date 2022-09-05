The Toffees held strong to see out a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park.

Garth Crooks has named Everton duo Jordan Pickford and Conor Coady in his Premier League Team of the Week following Saturday’s Merseyside derby stalemate.

The pair played a significant part in a resolute defensive display from the Toffees that ultimately earned them a clean sheet and a sharing of the spoils with Liverpool.

In particular, Pickford caught the eye with a number of impressive stops, including an athletic effort to keep out a well-struck Darwin Nunez effort.

Reflecting on the England number one’s performance, Crooks told BBC Sport: “It was a cracking Merseyside derby at the weekend. There were three fabulous saves by Pickford from Roberto Firmino and yet it was the stop from Darwin Nunez that had me applauding.

“Pickford looks in good form at the moment and he was outstanding against Liverpool but that’s when I start to get very nervous about his performances. If he can retain this level of consistency then Everton and England will benefit enormously.

“Sadly, however, I can’t help feeling there’s always a mistake in Pickford especially when he’s been playing well.”

Addressing Coady’s display, the pundit added: “This lad has adjusted to his new environment very quickly. At Wolves, Coady looked commanding and I still can’t quite work out why they let him go.

“However, he has slotted into the Everton back four very nicely and is starting to look as authoritative as he did when he was playing for the Wanderers.