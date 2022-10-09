Paul Merson and Chris Sutton agree on Everton v Man Utd prediction

Everton will host Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend as they look to make it three consecutive victories.

Chris Sutton and Paul Merson have both agreed that Everton could continue their unbeaten run against Manchester United this weekend. Despite only picking up their first win of the campaign before the international break, the Toffees have significantly improved from last season and are currently six games unbeaten in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard will be confident they can claim the points as they host the Red Devils this weekend after their difficult week. United endured a 6-3 thrashing my Man City in last weekend’s derby before they claimed a tight victory over Omonia in the Europa League.

Writing in his BBC Sport column, Sutton said: “Everton were not at their best against Southampton last time out, but they still got the win and I see some really good signs when I watch Frank Lampard’s side.

“They don’t concede many goals - seven in eight league matches, which is the best defensive record in the top flight - and that means they are always in the game even though they don’t create many chances. Manchester United looked shell-shocked at times during last weekend’s Manchester derby but City can do that to anyone, and I still think United have made some progress under Erik ten Hag in the past few weeks.

“I never thought they had cracked it after those four wins on the bounce they had between August and September. Similarly, I don’t think they are in crisis just because a team as good as City took them apart - they are somewhere in between. I am expecting Everton to be quite ferocious in the way they attack United, especially under the lights at Goodison Park, but I am thinking the points are going to be shared.”

Meanwhile, Merson praised Everton’s ‘hard to break down’ defence and backed them to also pick up a point against Erik ten Hag’s side.

Speaking to sportskeeda, he said: “Everton have done really well in recent weeks and I’ve been impressed with what Frank Lampard has done at the club so far. He’s getting the absolute best out of the players at his disposal, which is what the fans want to see. I don’t see Manchester United winning this game, as Everton are notoriously hard to break down and tend to frustrate teams like they did so against Liverpool.”

Chris Sutton’s prediction: Everton 1-1 Man Utd