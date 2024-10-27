Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dwight McNeil was forced off in Everton’s 1-1 draw against Fulham.

Sean Dyche has provided an injury update on Dwight McNeil after Everton’s draw against Fulham.

The Toffees required a 94th-minute equaliser from Beto to share the spoils at Goodison Park and stretched their unbeaten streak to five games. Alex Iwobi had come back to haunt his former club by opening the scoring for Fulham just after the hour mark.

Everton saw key forward McNeil forced off in the closing stages after receiving treatment on the pitch. His withdrawal sparked Michael Keane to be moved from central defence to up front - and it would subsequently yield Beto’s intervention.

Dyche is waiting for further informational on McNeil’s issue - but is hopeful that it is not too serious. The Everton boss said: I’m not sure yet. He obviously had to come off, the delay, people are shouting at me and I’ve got to see if he’s going to carry on because he was on the edge. Hopefully, it’s nothing too serious.”