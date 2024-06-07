Perfect defensive signing made available for Everton as Fabrizio Romano reveals £6m release clause
The summer transfer window has plenty of opportunities for teams like Everton to find bargains - and there is one available for less than £6m who would add crucial depth.
The uncertainty around their finances and the future of Jarrad Branthwaite is an issue for their defence - which was the fourth-best in the league last season. Michael Keane rarely featured and struggled overall while Ben Godfrey has played virtually all of his games at full-back.
A new centre-back will certainly be brought in if Branthwaite goes but it makes sense to recruit strongly anyway if the future of a few players are up for debate. Then again, they will have to scour the market for lower priced-defenders. One who is available for as low as £6m is Koln centre-back Timo Hübers.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Hübers could leave as he has a relegation clause with different values built into his contract. For England, it’s £6m but for other countries it’s less. The chance to bring in a defender who is experienced and produces numbers as he did in the Bundesliga.
Impressively, he ranks in the elite percentiles for all of the key defensive metrics including tackles, aerials won, interceptions, blocks and clearances. However, the clause is only valid until Saturday. His deal expires in 2026 and is worth less than £5m on Transfermarkt. Proving that he could probably be a low-cost signing regardless of the clause which is set to expire.
Another defender returning is Mason Holgate and he is another who could easily be allowed to leave as he experienced two loan clubs in one season at Southampton and Sheffield United - both of which failed to inspire. A defensive signing just like this is a simple way to ensure they keep their strength at the back ahead of another season which is tipped to be difficult.
