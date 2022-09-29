Everton injury news on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jordan Pickford, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate, Nathan Patterson and Andros Townsend ahead of the Premier League fixture against Southampton.

Everton pair Ben Godfrey and Jordan Pickford. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton return to action when they travel to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Toffees picked up their first top-flight victory of the campaign before the international break with a 1-0 win over West Ham United.

Now Frank Lampard will be eyeing momentum, with his side unbeaten in their past five games.

Everton have had injury problems to contend with during the early part of the campaign.

Ahead of the trip to St Mary’s, we take a look at the latest situation at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Advertisement

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

What happened

The striker has yet to play for Everton this season.

He suffered a knee injury on the eve of the campaign and wasn’t risked against West Ham.

Calvert-Lewin has been nursing a slightly tight groin since but the Blues have felt he’ll be available after the internatonal break.

What’s been said

Advertisement

Explaining Calvert-Lewin’s absence before West Ham, Lampard said:It was my choice with Dominic given the [injury] history and the international break we have coming up. It’s a chance for him to get even fitter after a slightly complicated injury.

“We have to be cautious with him rather than take a risk because we want him for the long-term so it was more of a precaution.

“I know everyone gets excited – I get asked questions about him every press conference - but, at the same time, we have to protect him a little bit so hopefully after the international break we’ll be seeing him.”

Potential return game

Southampton (A), Saturday 1 October.

Jordan Pickford

Advertisement

What happened

The goalkeeper suffered a thigh injury in the 0-0 draw against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

He missed the West Ham game and was also forced to pull out of England duty.

What’s been said

Frank Lampard was hopefuly that Pickford would be back against Southampton.

Advertisement

He said: “We are looking at Southampton and Manchester United. On the good side, Southampton, on the not-so-good side Man Utd. It is a muscle injury and we have to be careful for the rehab. We’ll keep monitoring that throughout.”

Potential return game

Southamton (A), Saturday 1 October or Manchester United (H), Sunday 9 October.

Mason Holgate

Mason Holgate receives treatment. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

What happened

Advertisement

The versatile defender limped off with a knee injury in the 1-1 draw at Brentford in August.

What’s been said

Speaking before the West Ham game, Lampard admitted that he expects Holgate to be back in October.

Potential return game

Unknown.

Yerry Mina

Advertisement

Yerry Mina receives treatment during Everton’s loss to Chelsea. PIcture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

What happened

The centre-back sustained ankle ligament damage on the opening day of the season against Chelsea.

What’s been said

Speaking before the West Ham win, Lampard also revealed that Mina should be back to fitness in October.

Potential return game

Advertisement

Unknown.

Nathan Patterson

Nathan Patterson receives treatment. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

What happened

The right-back suffered an ankle injury playing for Scotland against Ukraine last week.

He required a stretcher to assist him after leaving the pitch.

Advertisement

What’s been said

Everton have confirmed that Patterson will spend 4-5 weeks on the treatment table.

A statement said: “Everton defender Nathan Patterson is expected to be out for around four to five weeks with an ankle injury.

“Following a consultation with a specialist in London, Patterson will now undergo treatment under the care of Everton’s medical team at Finch Farm.”

Potential return game

Leicester (H), Saturday 5 November or Bournemouth (A), Tuesday 8 November.

Advertisement

Ben Godfrey

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Ben Godfrey of Everton is stretchered off the pitch after receiving medical treatment during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on August 06, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

What happened

The defender fractured his leg when making a tackle on the opening day of the season against Chelsea.

What’s been said

Speaking to Everton’s media department before the Merseyside derby against Liverpool, Godfrey said: “When will I be back? I’m playing it by ear.

Advertisement

“It’ll be a couple of months but I’m just taking each day at a time and when it’s right, it’ll be right.”

Potential return game

Unknown.

Andros Townsend

Andros Townsend limps off during Everton’s FA Cup loss to Crystal Palace. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

What happened

Advertisement

The winger has been absent since March. He suffered ACL damage in an FA Cup loss to Crystal Palace.

What’s been said

Speaking to talkSPORT recently, Townsend said: “If I am feeling right, I could rejoin [the squad] just before the World Cup, but I’d like to think worst case, I’ll be back after.”

Potential return game