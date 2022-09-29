Calvert-Lewin, Pickford, Mina, Godfrey: full Everton injury list and potential return games
Everton injury news on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jordan Pickford, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate, Nathan Patterson and Andros Townsend ahead of the Premier League fixture against Southampton.
Everton pair Ben Godfrey and Jordan Pickford. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Everton return to action when they travel to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Toffees picked up their first top-flight victory of the campaign before the international break with a 1-0 win over West Ham United.
Now Frank Lampard will be eyeing momentum, with his side unbeaten in their past five games.
Everton have had injury problems to contend with during the early part of the campaign.
Ahead of the trip to St Mary’s, we take a look at the latest situation at Goodison Park.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
What happened
The striker has yet to play for Everton this season.
He suffered a knee injury on the eve of the campaign and wasn’t risked against West Ham.
Calvert-Lewin has been nursing a slightly tight groin since but the Blues have felt he’ll be available after the internatonal break.
What’s been said
Explaining Calvert-Lewin’s absence before West Ham, Lampard said:It was my choice with Dominic given the [injury] history and the international break we have coming up. It’s a chance for him to get even fitter after a slightly complicated injury.
“We have to be cautious with him rather than take a risk because we want him for the long-term so it was more of a precaution.
“I know everyone gets excited – I get asked questions about him every press conference - but, at the same time, we have to protect him a little bit so hopefully after the international break we’ll be seeing him.”
Potential return game
Southampton (A), Saturday 1 October.
Jordan Pickford
What happened
The goalkeeper suffered a thigh injury in the 0-0 draw against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.
He missed the West Ham game and was also forced to pull out of England duty.
What’s been said
Frank Lampard was hopefuly that Pickford would be back against Southampton.
He said: “We are looking at Southampton and Manchester United. On the good side, Southampton, on the not-so-good side Man Utd. It is a muscle injury and we have to be careful for the rehab. We’ll keep monitoring that throughout.”
Potential return game
Southamton (A), Saturday 1 October or Manchester United (H), Sunday 9 October.
Mason Holgate
What happened
The versatile defender limped off with a knee injury in the 1-1 draw at Brentford in August.
What’s been said
Speaking before the West Ham game, Lampard admitted that he expects Holgate to be back in October.
Potential return game
Unknown.
Yerry Mina
What happened
The centre-back sustained ankle ligament damage on the opening day of the season against Chelsea.
What’s been said
Speaking before the West Ham win, Lampard also revealed that Mina should be back to fitness in October.
Potential return game
Unknown.
Nathan Patterson
What happened
The right-back suffered an ankle injury playing for Scotland against Ukraine last week.
He required a stretcher to assist him after leaving the pitch.
What’s been said
Everton have confirmed that Patterson will spend 4-5 weeks on the treatment table.
A statement said: “Everton defender Nathan Patterson is expected to be out for around four to five weeks with an ankle injury.
“Following a consultation with a specialist in London, Patterson will now undergo treatment under the care of Everton’s medical team at Finch Farm.”
Potential return game
Leicester (H), Saturday 5 November or Bournemouth (A), Tuesday 8 November.
Ben Godfrey
What happened
The defender fractured his leg when making a tackle on the opening day of the season against Chelsea.
What’s been said
Speaking to Everton’s media department before the Merseyside derby against Liverpool, Godfrey said: “When will I be back? I’m playing it by ear.
“It’ll be a couple of months but I’m just taking each day at a time and when it’s right, it’ll be right.”
Potential return game
Unknown.
Andros Townsend
What happened
The winger has been absent since March. He suffered ACL damage in an FA Cup loss to Crystal Palace.
What’s been said
Speaking to talkSPORT recently, Townsend said: “If I am feeling right, I could rejoin [the squad] just before the World Cup, but I’d like to think worst case, I’ll be back after.”
Potential return game
Unknown.