David Moyes is hoping to get Everton to challenge for European football as he embarks on his first full season back at the club

Everton have now signed two players this summer with Thierno Barry joining Carlos Alcaraz on the blue half of Merseyside. The latter has of course already experienced life with the Toffees having joined on loan back in January with his stay now made permanent.

David Moyes has already outlined that he is keen for more arrivals in the coming weeks, following the confirmation of Barry’s move. Back in April, the Scotsman outlined his ambitions for Everton back in April, as he said: "In many ways, I think in the first period I was here, I think we were successful.

"We were near the bottom of the league when we took over, but we found ourselves challenging for Europe, trying to challenge the teams at the top.

"We would like to try and get Everton back to where they're challenging again for European football."

As the Toffees look to get themselves away from being involved in relegation battles and challenging for Europe, we look at how their squad could shape up for next season based on the latest transfer rumours.

Goalkeeper and defence

Jordan Pickford is unlikely to be going anywhere, having been a constant figure in Everton’s starting XI since 2017. The Toffees are in the market for a new right-back but so far their desired targets have gone elsewhere.

They looked close to getting Kenny Tete on board but he signed a new contract with Fulham. Kyle Walker was also linked but has joined Burnley. It means Jake O’Brien could continue to be used in the position, having been deployed there 15 times last season.

Vitalii Mykolenko can be used on the left flank of the defence with the centre of defence occupied by Jarrad Branthwaite - who recently penned a new five-year deal - and James Tarkowski. Michael Keane will provide solid cover having also signed a new contract for the Toffees’ first season inside their new stadium.

Midfield and attack

Everton have managed to retain Idrissa Gana Gueye as he agreed a new deal at the club amid interest in France. He was the top tackler in the Premier League last season. He could be partnered in the midfield by Sean Longstaff. The Newcastle United man is a target for the Blues and is still on the market after Leeds United saw saw a third bid rejected for him, giving Everton the chance to move in.

A new name has emerged as a player on Everton’s radar this week with Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad said to be of interest. He can add a threat to the right wing for Everton. Another player linked with Moyes’ side is Manchester City starlet James McAtee.

He could be available for around £20m to £25m and Moyes is said to be a huge admirer of the player with some initial talks already taking place between the clubs, per i News. After an impressive first season on Merseyside, Iliman Ndiaye is poised to be a regular again with Barry up front and Beto also available as a number nine to David Moyes.

Everton’s potential line-up next season: Pickford; O’Brien, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Longstaff; Kubo, McAtee, Ndiaye; Barry.