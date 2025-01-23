Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton are back in Premier League action this weekend

They turned to David Moyes as their replacement for Sean Dyche and he got his first win against Ange Postecoglou’s side. He has the chance to bring in some new faces before the end of the January transfer window.

Everton currently sit in 16th place in the Premier League as they look to stay up. They are four points above the relegation zone.

The Premier League have confirmed that Tim Robinson will referee Everton’s clash against Brighton. Tim Wood and Steve Meredith will be his assistants, with Tom Nield as the fourth official. Meanwhile, Graham Scott and Gary Beswick are on VAR duties.

Robinson, 41, has been a referee in the top flight since 2023. He has worked in the Football League since 2011 and is an experienced operator.

The West Sussex-born man made headlines earlier this season after failing to award Fulham a penalty against West Ham back in September. Former Everton boss Marco Silva, who is still in charge at Craven Cottage, believed his team should have won a spot-kick when Max Kilman appeared to foul Adama Traore.

Robinson missed it though and the game ended 1-1. Speaking afterwards, Silva said: “It’s a clear penalty in my opinion, it’s incredible how it’s not a penalty so this is difficult to accept. I don’t have doubts. On the field I didn’t and after I don’t as well. When my player is sprinting one-on-one with the goalkeeper and someone pushes from behind, it’s almost impossible…it’s difficult to accept how the decision on the field was like that.

“It was clear for me and for you. We have to respect the decision but it had a massive impact in the game. If it’s a penalty, he should’ve been sent off, he didn’t try to play the ball. In that moment it’s a clear penalty and a clear red card.”

What now for Everton?

Everton will be in for a tough test at Brighton but will be in confident mood after beating Spurs. Speaking after that victory, former player Leon Osman said, as per BBC Sport: “It was a huge result for Moyes, the players and the fans - everyone at the club - for him to get his first win in his second game back, but the way they got it was even more important, especially for the manager.

“The way they started the game was pretty much everything you could ask for from this Everton team. They were on the front foot and took the game to Tottenham, scored two goals from open play when they have been so hard to come by, and could have had even more if things had fallen their way.

“Yes, it was a typically nervy finish when Spurs got a couple of late goals back, but the first half was probably the most exciting we have seen at Goodison Park all season, and you could absolutely see this team can do what Moyes asks of them.”