Premier League confirm deal sheet status as Everton attempt late Armando Broja swoop

Everton are aiming to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea.

The Premier League have confirmed that nine deal sheets were submitted ahead of the transfer deadline.

Clubs had until 23.00 BST to get their business complete in the summer window. However, deal sheets that are official paperwork that allow extra time for transfer to get over the line. They must prove that a deal between two clubs has been struck - and then they are given until 01.00 to complete deals.

Everton are among the nine who have indeed submitted such document. The Toffees are keen to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja on an initial loan with an obligation to buy for £30 million at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Everton have been long-standing admirers of Broja, who has been frozen out at Stamford Bridge. The Albania international had been in talks with a potential switch to Ipswich Town but talks broke down. Broja is currently sidelined with an ankle injury and not expected to return to full fitness until mid-October.

Broja spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham where he made only eight appearances but failed to score. However, he enjoyed an eye-catching spell at Southampton in 2021-22