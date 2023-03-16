Having ranked the dirtiest teams in the Premier League, the focus is on individuals this time around.

The Premier League is the most popular league in the world and fans love the competitiveness, physicality and quality on show week in, week out.

Played at a faster pace than most leagues, it can allow for end-to-end games where tempers flare and cards are brandished at a regular rate, but it isn’t the most ill-disciplined league in Europe.

In total, there are have been 937 yellow cards shown in the Premier League - that’s more than the Bundesliga and Ligue 1, but less than Serie A and La Liga. There’s also been 13 straight red cards with only the Bundesliga receiving less. La Liga remains the diritiest league overall, showing more cards than anyone else.

But the focus here remains on England’s top-flight and we’ve picked out the player with the most cards from each Premier League team, using the scoring system of one point for a yellow card, three for a red via a second yellow, and five for a straight red.

Here are the dirtiest players from each team in the Premier League this term, as per Transfermarkt and the Premier League.

1 . Arsenal - Bukayo Saka 5 Yellow Cards = 5 Points

2 . Bournemouth - Adam Smith 8 Yellow Cards = 8 Points

3 . Aston Villa - Emiliano Martinez 5 Yellow Cards = 5 Points

4 . Brentford - Ivan Toney 9 Yellow Cards = 9 Points