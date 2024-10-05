Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton is challenged by Dan Burn of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United FC at Goodison Park on October 05, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was denied a penalty in the 0-0 draw.

The Premier League have confirmed why Everton were not awarded a penalty in their 0-0 draw against Newcastle United.

The Toffees were left aghast they did not have a chance to score from the penalty spot - after ex-Toffees winger Anthony Gordon missed one in the first half for the Magpies at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a shot saved by visiting goalkeeper Nick Pope and then went down under pressure from Dan Burn when challenging for the loose ball. Referee Craig Pawson deemed it not to be a foul and VAR official Chris Kavanagh agreed. And the Premier League have explained that Calvert-Lewin was adjuged to have kicked Burn - not vice versa. Via the Premier League Match Centre account on X, a statement said: “The referee’s call of no penalty for the challenge between Calvert-Lewin and Burn is checked and confirmed by VAR - deeming that Calvert-Lewin kicked the back of Burn’s leg.”

Newcastle were given a penalty in the first half when VAR recommended Pawson to review an incident as Everton defender James Tarkowski dragged down Sandro Tonali during a corner. Gordon stepped up as he aimed to silence the home fans - yet saw his effort thwarted by home keeper Jordan Pickford. The Premier League said on the reasoning for the penalty: “The referee’s call of no penalty for the challenge by Tarkowski on Tonali is checked by VAR, who recommended an on-field review deeming that this was a non-footballing action. The referee then awarded a penalty to Newcastle United.”