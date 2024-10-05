Premier League issue statement after controversial Everton vs Newcastle United moment
The Premier League have confirmed why Everton were not awarded a penalty in their 0-0 draw against Newcastle United.
The Toffees were left aghast they did not have a chance to score from the penalty spot - after ex-Toffees winger Anthony Gordon missed one in the first half for the Magpies at Goodison Park.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a shot saved by visiting goalkeeper Nick Pope and then went down under pressure from Dan Burn when challenging for the loose ball. Referee Craig Pawson deemed it not to be a foul and VAR official Chris Kavanagh agreed. And the Premier League have explained that Calvert-Lewin was adjuged to have kicked Burn - not vice versa. Via the Premier League Match Centre account on X, a statement said: “The referee’s call of no penalty for the challenge between Calvert-Lewin and Burn is checked and confirmed by VAR - deeming that Calvert-Lewin kicked the back of Burn’s leg.”
Newcastle were given a penalty in the first half when VAR recommended Pawson to review an incident as Everton defender James Tarkowski dragged down Sandro Tonali during a corner. Gordon stepped up as he aimed to silence the home fans - yet saw his effort thwarted by home keeper Jordan Pickford. The Premier League said on the reasoning for the penalty: “The referee’s call of no penalty for the challenge by Tarkowski on Tonali is checked by VAR, who recommended an on-field review deeming that this was a non-footballing action. The referee then awarded a penalty to Newcastle United.”
