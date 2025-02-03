Carlos Alcaraz to Everton takes twist as transfer wait goes on into 11th hour

Carlos Alcaraz has still to sign for Everton.

Everton are trying to tie up a loan deal for Carlos Alcaraz from Flamengo. Despite the attacking midfielder undergoing a medical yesterday, an official agreement with the Brazilian side has still to be announced.

As a result, the Blues have submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League to give them an extension to try to get the transfer done.

Deals sheets allow club clubs to ‘confirm that a deal has been reached in order to allow for additional time to submit the remaining documentation’. They cannot be submitted before 9pm for an 11pm deadline and have to be fully completed before the transfer window closes’.

Everton now have until 1am to get the sufficient paperwork required to sign Alcaraz on loan for the rest of the season. The 22-year-old is keen on a return to the Premier League, having spent two years at Southampton. Alcaraz joined Flamengo for a club record fee of €18 million only in August.

Via ESPN Brasil, Flamengo boss Filipe Luis said: "Alcaraz called me on Thursday and said, 'Filipe, I want to talk. I have an offer from Everton. Are you counting on me?' I said, 'You're after whoever is in your position, you're after all of them.' It's up to you to want to fight and fight for your place in the team. He said, 'OK, I'll fight for my place in the team.' I told him what I thought I wanted to improve, a sincere conversation. He said, 'OK. I'll try,' he showed it, he scored the goal, he played well.

"The other day, he decided to leave. I'm sad, I feel like it's my failure, that it didn't work out for me. Given the investment made, that was the concern I had, a high investment and I'm not getting the best out of him. He decided to leave. I believe he can be happy, I sent him a message, he replied. I love Alcaraz. Why did he get minutes? Because he doesn't give up, he wants to learn, he tries, he fights, he makes an effort. He runs, runs, runs. I insisted until the end, not everyone will succeed. I hope he's happy, I love this kid."