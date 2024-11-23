Christian Norgaard of Brentford interacts with match referee Chris Kavanagh after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brentford FC at Goodison Park on November 23, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Why Christian Norgaard was sent off during Everton’s clash against Brentford.

The Premier League have confirmed why Brentford captain Christian Norgaard was sent off against Everton.

With the game goalless at Goodison Park, Norgaard was given a straight red card in the 42nd minute following a VAR review. The Denmark international challenged Jordan Pickford for a loose ball, with the Everton goalkeeper subsequently going down injured.

Despite referee Chris Kavanagh not issuing a foul, he was recommended to look at the incident on the pitch-side monitor by VAR official Matthew Donohue. Kavanagh subsequently reversed his decision and issued Norgaard his marching orders for serious foul play.

A statement from the Premier League Match Centre’s account on X said: “VAR OVERTURN The referee’s call of no foul by Norgaard on Pickford was checked by the VAR. The VAR deemed that the challenge was serious foul play and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned his original decision and awarded a red card to Norgaard.”