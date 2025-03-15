Premier League release statement after Everton vs West Ham VAR controversy - as Dion Dublin agrees
The Premier League have released a statement why Everton’s penalty against West Ham United was overturned.
The Toffees thought they had a golden chance to open the scoring moments before half-time at Goodison Park. Beto went down under pressure from West Ham defender Max Kilman, with referee Darren Bond awarding a spot-kick.
However, VAR intervened and Bond was recommended to review the incident on the pitchside monitor - and decided there was not enough contact for a penalty to be given. A statement released via the Premier League Match Centre on X said: “VAR checked the referee’s call of penalty to Everton for a challenge by Kilman on Beto – and deemed that no foul was committed, therefore recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned the original decision and play restarted with a drop ball.”