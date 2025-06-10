Leeds United have reportedly made an offer for the Ligue 1 midfielder.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A midfielder linked with a summer switch to Everton is reportedly the subject of a bid from a Premier League rivals.

The Toffees are set for a busy transfer window, with several positions needing to be strengthened. David Moyes is likely to bolster his engine room, with options currently depleted. As things stand, James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam are the only senior options after Abdoulaye Doucoure turned down a new contract and Orel Mangala - who had been injured since January - returned to Lyon after a loan spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton have offered a new contract to Idrissa Gana Gueye. But even if the Blues’ 2024-25 Player of the Season does commit his future, it’s likely that Moyes will want more strength in depth as the club prepare to move into their new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

One player who the Blues have been linked with previously is Gueye’s international team-mate Habib Diarra. Despite being aged 21, Diarra is the current captain of RC Strasbroug. During the most recent campaign, he recorded four goals and five assists in 33 appearances as Strasbourg finished seventh in Ligue 1.

But Diarra appears to be in demand this summer. Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion have been linked with the Senegalese recently. But it appears to be Leeds United who are showing the most concrete interest. Our sister title the Yorkshire Evening Post reports that the newly-promoted Premier League side have made a £22 million bid for Diarra. However, it is suggested that Leeds do rate some other midfield targets higher than Diarra.

Strasbourg president Marc Keller has already admitted that Diarra will be granted an exit this summer if the right offers come in. Speaking via Alsa Sports, Keller said: “There will be moves, that's obvious. Naturally, like for Djordje Petrovic and Andrey Santos who will return to Chelsea. Then, there is the promise I made to our captain Habib Diarra. When he extended his contract two years ago, I guaranteed him an exit pass in June 2025. If the offers are up to par, he will be able to leave [...] Apart from perhaps Real and PSG, everyone is obliged to make transfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's part of the life of a club, notably to respect European Financial Fair Play which does not operate on the same ratios as the DNCG in France. Our expenses must be in line with our revenue. Knowing that we are coming off a season with a reduced Meinau and declining TV rights. We will maintain a base and add quality.”

Diarra is set to feature for Senegal when they face England at the City Ground tonight.