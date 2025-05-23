Premier League rivals on 'huge offensive' to sign £25m Everton-linked midfielder

Aston Villa are said to be keen to sign the Ligue 1 midfielder Habib Diarra.

A Premier League rival have joined Everton in the pursuit of a Ligue 1 midfielder, it has been suggested.

The Toffees are set for a busy summer transfer window, with 14 players out of contract after Sunday’s season finale against Newcastle United. Everton have already confirmed that Aboulaye Doucoure will depart the club, along with Ashley Young and back-up goalkeepers Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic.

Doucoure is one of four midfielders whose deals come to a close. Idrissa Gana Gueye has been in outstanding form throughout the campaign and supporters will hope that he commits his future. Lyon loanee Orel Mangala hasn’t played since January after suffering an ACL injury and a decision needs to be made on Charly Alcaraz, who has been on loan from Flamengo since January. Everton have the option to purchase the Argentine.

David Moyes is likely to bolster his engine room regardless ahead of the Blues’ move to their new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. A player who has been linked is Habib Diarra, who enjoyed a fine 2024-25 season at Strasbourg. The 21-year-old recorded four goals and five assists in 34 games as Liam Rosenior’s side finished seventh in Ligue 1.

Everton’s reported interest in Diarra has swirled for several months. But there are suggestions that Aston Villa are keen to sign the Senegal international. According to French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, Unai Emery’s side are on a ‘huge offensive’ to sign Diarra. A price tag of around £25 million has previously been suggested.

Villa already boast midfield options that include Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn and former Everton pair Amadou Onana and Ross Barkley. But with the Birmingham-based side set to be in Europe again next term, they could look to add to their squad ahead of next term. Brighton are also said to be potential suitors.