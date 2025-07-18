Chelsea will reportedly sell one of their fringe players in the summer transfer window.

A player who Everton were interested in signing during the January transfer window will be allowed leave this summer.

The Toffees have a busy summer transfer window, with more additions needed after signing Charly Alcaraz on a permanent basis from Flamengo, as well as Thierno Barry and Mark Travers from Villarreal and AFC Bournemouth respectively.

But David Moyes’ squad is still short of options. Nine members of the squad that finished 13th in the Premier League last season departed, including midfielder pair Abdoulaye Doucoure and Orel Mangala.

Midfielders needed

The Blues are currently short of options in the middle of the park. Idrissa Gana Gueye and James Garner are the only out-and-out senior options, with Tim Iroegbunam lacking cast-iron Premier League experience and the highly-rated Harrison Armstrong still only aged 18.

There have been several midfielders who have so far been linked to Everton. Douglas Luiz is surplus to requirements at Juventus just a year after joining the Old Lady from Aston Villa. However, Luiz is likely to have plenty of suitors. In addition, Moyes’ former trusted lieutenant at West Ham United, Tomas Soucek, is another said to be on the radar.

But there will be alternative targets available. Certainly, Chelsea have a swathe of players who they are hoping to offload. One of them includes Armando Broja, who spent last season on Everton but underwhelmed. Broja was plagued by injuries on Merseyside and made just 13 appearances.

Dewsbury-Hall could be available

Moyes’ side did explore terminating Broja’s loan deal in the January transfer market. They had hoped to sign another of Chelsea’s players, with one being Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Although he moved to Stamford Bridge last summer, following head coach Enzo Maresca from Leicester City after the pair won the Championship title, Dewsbury-Hall was confined to a peripheral role.

The 26-year-old started just two Premier League games and largely featured as a substitute when Chelsea won the expanded Club World Cup earlier this summer. The Evening Standard reports that Chelsea will consider ‘reasonable offers’ for Dewsbury-Hall but he has not been placed on the club’s transfer list. The West London outfit paid £30 million for the former Luton Town loanee.

Dewsbury-Hall largely featured in central midfield for Chelsea but he did operate in the No.10 position and on the right flank, which could appeal to Everton. Moyes would ideally like players with Premier League nous who can make an immediate impact.

Yet Chelsea may look to recoup a significant amount of the fee that they paid for Dewsbury-Hall, which Everton could be reluctant to pay as things stand. The Blues require several additions, with a right-winger also a priority. Therefore, a loan switch could appeal if that option becomes available.