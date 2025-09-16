Everton have enjoyed a strong start to the league season. | Getty Images

Everton have enjoyed a solid start but does OPTA believe they can continue it?

Everton’s steady start to the 2025/26 season continued with an encouraging 0-0 draw against European contenders Aston Villa. The Blues extended their unbeaten run to four matches across all competitions and were unlucky not to leave the Hill Dickinson Stadium with all three points after Beto’s costly miss after five minutes and a series of key saves from opposition goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Everton finished last season in 13th position after a strong end to last term under David Moyes and are now seen by some experts as potential darkhorses for European qualification after the signings of Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry among others.

With that in mind, we take a look at OPTA’s final Premier League predicted table and where the likes of Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United and more are likely to finish.

OPTA backs Liverpool to break 42-year record

Liverpool have made a perfect start to the season in terms of results with four wins from four matches, and OPTA believes they have all the tools to maintain that momentum throughout the season.

The data experts have predicted Liverpool to win the league title by picking up 80 points - six more than runners-up Arsenal and 15 more than fourth placed Manchester City.

Arne Slot’s team have a 52.93% chance of being crowned champions, which would mark their first successful title defence since 1984 when Joe Fagan achieved gold in his first season after succeeding the great Bob Paisley.

The Reds have a 93.27% chance of competing in the Champions League again next season and just a 2.87% chance of competing in the Europa League.

Where are Everton expected to finish this season?

OPTA expects Everton to finish in 11th position, marking an improvement of just two league places from last season.

The Blues have exceeded expectations so far and currently find themselves in sixth position after four matches. The Toffees last qualified for Europe in 2017 when Ronald Koeman led them to a seventh place finish in his first term in charge after arriving from Southampton.

Everton have only finished inside the top four once in the Premier League era. That came in the 2004/05 season when David Moyes led the club to a fourth place finish against the odds despite the sale of star striker Wayne Rooney and an underwhelming 16th place finish in the year prior to that.

The relegation battle

OPTA expects Nottingham Forest and Manchester United to both finish inside the bottom half despite their hopes of qualifying for Europe this season.

Meanwhile, further down the table the data experts have predicted that Sunderland, Wolves and Burnley will all drop down to the Championship. Leeds United have been backed to finish in 17th position with 38 points, ending a two year streak of second-tier sides being immediately relegated.