Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall of Everton celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Vitaliy Mykolenko, Jack Grealish and James Garner during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton at Molineux on August 30, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England. | Getty Images

One Everton player has been one of the Premier League's form players in the early weeks of the season

Everton summer signing Jack Grealish has started life on Merseyside in fine form and is included in the Premier League Team of the Season so far, based on WhoScored ratings.

The former £100m Man City blockbuster signing joined the Toffees on loan during the summer window and has already provided two assists in three games for David Moyes’ side. His first appearance was off the bench in an opening-day defeat Leeds United.

However, he has started against Brighton and Wolves to play a key role in those fixtures that saw Everton scoop victories to go fifth after three games of the campaign.

WhoScored’s ratings system has given Grealish an average rating of 7.7/10 from his three games so far. He is the only player from Merseyside to make the cut. Sunderland defender Daniel Ballard is the only other player from a non-London side to be included.

WhoScored Team of the Season so far as Jack Grealish included

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario makes the cut in-between the posts while the back four is made up of Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber, Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, Ballard and another Chelsea player in Marc Cucurella.

Mohamed Kudus of Tottenham, Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo and West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta make up the midfielder alongside Grealish. The attack is fronted by Joao Pedro of Chelsea and former Everton forward Richarlison - who is now of Spurs.

Ballard and Pedro both have the highest ratings with 7.9/10 with Grealish and Chalobah sharing a 7.7/10 rating. Grealish’s impressive form is highlighted by his nomination for Premier League Player of the Month for August.

Jack Grealish was ‘better than I thought’ - David Moyes

"He is even better than I thought," said Moyes after Grealish provided two assists in the 3-2 win over Wolves.

"He probably needs a bit of love and attention. He needs the games as well.

"Hopefully he starts building on it and he gets even better as the season goes on.

"He is making a big difference. Whether it is his assists, his presence, lots of things.

"So all credit to him. He is playing the minutes he may not have had in recent years.

"You know, he's so good. What Jack gives us is something just on the edge, which, hopefully it's on the edge of creativeness and maybe scoring goals."

On Grealish’s upturn in form, Moyes said: "It's nothing to do with me, let me tell you - it's all to do with Jack and his own mentality to be better.

"There's a wee bit to prove, I'm sure - I think we all have. I think in life, you've always got something you have to strive to do.

"And I think Jack wants to show that he's a good player. I think he's showing it at the moment."