The winter break is certainly something which is affecting the schedules of teams and Everton are no different.

Whereas in other leagues in Europe there is a strict break, it is different for the Premier League. Fixtures are spread out over a two-week period but it also depends on commitments in the cup competitions such as the Carabao Cup or FA Cup.

Everton's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace adds on an extra game which will mean they will play two games in four days before getting a 13-day break before their next game in the league in the January.

Sean Dyche's side have stuttered after what was previously a brilliant run of four straight wins in December. Now, the focus is rediscovering their form and moving back up the table where they deserve to be, but a tricky schedule awaits them.

1 . Aston Villa (H) - January 14 Unai Emery's side are one of the best sides in the league this season, a real strong outfit that will pose a huge test at Goodison Park. Everton will hope for a far better performance than the one we saw at Villa Park.

2 . Crystal Palace (H) - January 17 The FA Cup replay fits in after their return to the Premier League and the two sides will compete for the right to face Luton or Bolton.

3 . Fulham (A) - January 30 Everton get a good break after those two games in four days and will be hoping to take revenge after the difficult 1-0 loss early in the season. Marco Silva's side have been inconsistent this season and Dyche's side can certainly take all three points with a good performance.