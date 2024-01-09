Premier League winter break: Everton's next 7 fixtures revealed including FA Cup replay - gallery
A busy January awaits Everton after the short winter break.
The winter break is certainly something which is affecting the schedules of teams and Everton are no different.
Whereas in other leagues in Europe there is a strict break, it is different for the Premier League. Fixtures are spread out over a two-week period but it also depends on commitments in the cup competitions such as the Carabao Cup or FA Cup.
Everton's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace adds on an extra game which will mean they will play two games in four days before getting a 13-day break before their next game in the league in the January.
Sean Dyche's side have stuttered after what was previously a brilliant run of four straight wins in December. Now, the focus is rediscovering their form and moving back up the table where they deserve to be, but a tricky schedule awaits them.