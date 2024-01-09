Register
Their fixture schedule is certainly mixed, but there are plenty of chances to pick up points.Their fixture schedule is certainly mixed, but there are plenty of chances to pick up points.
Premier League winter break: Everton's next 7 fixtures revealed including FA Cup replay - gallery

A busy January awaits Everton after the short winter break.

George Priestman
Published 9th Jan 2024, 14:59 GMT

The winter break is certainly something which is affecting the schedules of teams and Everton are no different.

Whereas in other leagues in Europe there is a strict break, it is different for the Premier League. Fixtures are spread out over a two-week period but it also depends on commitments in the cup competitions such as the Carabao Cup or FA Cup.

Everton's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace adds on an extra game which will mean they will play two games in four days before getting a 13-day break before their next game in the league in the January.

Sean Dyche's side have stuttered after what was previously a brilliant run of four straight wins in December. Now, the focus is rediscovering their form and moving back up the table where they deserve to be, but a tricky schedule awaits them.

Unai Emery's side are one of the best sides in the league this season, a real strong outfit that will pose a huge test at Goodison Park. Everton will hope for a far better performance than the one we saw at Villa Park.

1. Aston Villa (H) - January 14

The FA Cup replay fits in after their return to the Premier League and the two sides will compete for the right to face Luton or Bolton.

2. Crystal Palace (H) - January 17

Everton get a good break after those two games in four days and will be hoping to take revenge after the difficult 1-0 loss early in the season. Marco Silva's side have been inconsistent this season and Dyche's side can certainly take all three points with a good performance.

3. Fulham (A) - January 30

Ange Postecoglou's side will be missing key man Son Heung-min but are still a difficult side to face. Their ball-playing approach will give Everton a chance to press high and make their presence felt and they went toe-to-toe at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium recently in a game they were unlucky to lose.

4. Tottenham (H) - February 3

Ange Postecoglou's side will be missing key man Son Heung-min but are still a difficult side to face. Their ball-playing approach will give Everton a chance to press high and make their presence felt and they went toe-to-toe at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium recently in a game they were unlucky to lose.

