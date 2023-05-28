Yerry Mina has confirmed he will depart Everton at the end of his contract.

The defender prepares for his final game for the Toffees when Bournemouth visit Goodison Park on the final day of the season today. A win for Everton will see them avoid Premier League relegation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mina joined the Blues from Barcelona for a reported £27 million in the summer of 2018. He’s managed a total of only 97 appearances, though, having suffered from several injury problems on Merseyside.

But Mina has started Everton’s past three games in their battle to avoid the drop and is again expected to line up against Bournemouth this afternoon. But it will be his last Toffees outing.

Posting a video message on Instagram, the Colombia international said: “Hello Toffees, I hope you are good. I have a message and invitation for you. This Sunday I will play my last game for Everton Football Club.

“It's time to say goodbye after five years together. I want to say thank you, for your support and love. It has been a privilege and honour to wear this shirt and represent you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“For this reason, I invite you all to attend this ‘Last Dance’ at Goodison Park, this last battle that we have to fight. We need your help and your fight. Because together we are going to stay in the Premier League, where this great club should always be.