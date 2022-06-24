£29m Everton man ‘not convinced’ by interest from Premier League rivals

Moise Kean is on a two-year loan loan at Juventus but may cut his spell short - with Nottingham Forest and Fulham interested.

Moise Kean has reportedly attracted the interest of Premier League pair Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

The Everton striker is currently in the middle of a two-year loan deal at Juventus.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kean returned to the Old Lady last summer after initially joining the Toffees for a reported £29 million in the summer of 2019.

However, he struggled in his maiden season at Goodison Park and was loaned to PSG for the 2020-21 campaign.

Then after coming back to Merseyside briefly, he was shipped out to Juve.

Due to the Italian club’s financial problems, Everton agreed to an extended loan with an obligation to buy Kean in 2023 for a reported £24 million - and a loan fee of £6 million to boot.

However, the Italy international failed to fire on all cylinders and managed just six goals in 44 games last term.

Now it’s said that Juventus are prepared to allow Kean to depart - although they still must pay Everton.

Newly-promoted pair Forest and Fulham are admirers, according to gianlucadimarzio.com.