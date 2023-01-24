Everton transfer news as Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana miss training.

Everton pair Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana did not report for training today, according to Sky Sports.

The duo have both been linked with late moves away from Goodison Park in the final week of the January transfer window.

Gordon is courted by Newcastle United, with The Telegraph reporting there is confidence they can beat Chelsea to get the deal done for the forward.

The England under-21 was left on the bench for Saturday’s 2-0 loss at West Ham, which proved to be Frank Lampard’s last game as manager. Gordon was wanted in the summer by Newcastle, Chelsea and Tottenham and has yet to sign a new contract at Everton.

A price tag of £40 million for Gordon has been mooted.

Onana, meanwhile, has also been linked with Chelsea as well as Premier League leaders Arsenal per the Evening Standard. The midfielder only joined Everton from Lille last summer for a deal that could reach £33 million.

But it is said neither were present at Finch Farm today as under-21s head coach Paul Tait and under-18s chief Leighton Baines took training after the sacking of Lampard and his backroom staff.