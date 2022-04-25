‘Psychologically’ - Burnley boss reacts after pushing Everton into relegation zone

Everton have dropped into the Premier League relegation zone after they lost to Liverpool and Burnley defeated Wolves.

Interim manager Mike Jackson belives Burnley's impressive run of results will lift team spirit amid the Premier League relegation battle.

Everton have now dropped into the bottom three for the first time this season due to the Clarets' recent form.

Since sacking long-time manager Sean Dyche, Burnley have picked up seven points from three games.

Their 1-0 win against Wolves on Sunday - courtesy of Matej Vyydra’s second-half strike - propelled them above the Toffees and out of the relegation places to 17th.

Everton trail the Turf Moor side by two points after losing the Merseyside derby against Liverpool but have a game in hand.

Jackson believes Burnley's new position in the table will give the dressing room a ‘big lift’.

What’s been said

Via the Lancashire Telegraph, he said: “It’s a great result, really strong performance again.

Matej Vydra celebrates scoring for Burnley against Wolves. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

“It’s the third game in a week so we’ve had to dig deep in areas of that game.

“We didn’t start the game great but we grew into it as the game went on and later in the first half we started to come into it more.

“We just tweaked a couple of things at half-time that we needed to get better and then we started second half well.

“We get the goal and then obviously it’s just about managing the game out a little bit, because there were a couple of lads carrying little knocks and niggles.

“I think it’ll be a big lift to the group (moving out of the relegation zone) if, fingers crossed, it can stay that way.