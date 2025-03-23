The latest Everton transfer rumours ahead of the return of Premier League action.

Everton are on track for a strong finish in the Premier League, having hoisted themselves safely away from relegation threat, with the aim to climb further up the table before the season ends.

The arrival of David Moyes has helped transform the Toffees from the side that has struggled near the bottom three for the last three years. With an exciting new era ahead of them, Everton are looking to kit out their squad this summer, and there’s plenty of transfer rumours to unpack.

Pundit backs Everton move fans ‘want to see’

The Blues have found themselves linked with Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus ahead of the transfer window. The 25-year-old is expected to be available this summer, as his contract in Italy expires in 2026. With 14 goals so far this season and 18 last campaign, it’s no surprise that Vlahovic is on the radar.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes signing the Serbia international would be a huge coup for Everton, and one the fans would enjoy.

“He’s a top player and that is a marquee signing. It’s the type of signing Everton fans want to see coming through the door,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“Vlahovic is still only 25, he’s got 14 goals this season and granted it’s not been his most prolific season, but the big Serbian would be a huge signing. He would be a huge part of David Moyes‘ jigsaw.

“If there’s a way of bringing him in, with the direction they’re moving in under David Moyes and at their new stadium, the option is there. There’s a lot of attraction for players to come to Everton if Moyes can sell it – so why not?

“He would be a huge signing for them, the biggest signing they’ve made in a long time, but there will obviously be competition for him.”

Everton rival Man United for Premier League midfielder

Everton are looking to bolster several areas in their squad this summer and the midfield is one of them. Rival star Sean Longstaff at Newcastle United is a target the Toffees have been interested in before, and their desire to sign him has re-emerged.

According to Chronicle Live, Everton are ‘back in’ for the signature of Longstaff and are keen on securing a ‘cash deal’ this summer. The 27-year-old is approaching the final 12 months of his contract, meaning the end of the season could provide a cut price opportunity for Moyes and co to secure a smart deal.

However, they aren’t alone in their interest, as Manchester United are also said to be interested in Longstaff. The Red Devils are expected to undergo a number of changes this summer following another dismal Premier League season.

Newcastle know they will bank pure profit for the sale of Longstaff, who is a product of the club’s youth system. It’s to be expected that Longstaff will leave the Magpies with a ‘heavy heart’ but as his time on the pitch has been limited this season, he will be looking for a new opportunity for regular football.

