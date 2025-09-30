Everton boss David Moyes. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will miss Everton’s clash against Crystal Palace because of a one-match ban.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Moyes was left baffled by the ‘really shabby’ decision that has led to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall being suspended for Everton.

The £25 million summer signing from Chelsea received a fifth yellow card of the season in last night’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United. Dewsbury-Hall was booked for a challenge on Kyle Walker-Peters in the closing stages of the Hill Dickinson Stadium encounter. That was despite the attacking midfielder winning the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League rules state any player who accumulates five cautions within the opening 19 matches must serve a one-match ban. Therefore, Dewsbury-Hall will have to sit out Sunday’s visit of high-flying Crystal Palace. Dewsbury-Hall was also strangely yellow-carded in the 2-1 loss to Liverpool for taking a quick free-kick.

Moyes couldn’t quite believe that the former Leicester City man went into the referee’s notebook for both incidents and hit out at the level of officiating this season. The Everton boss said: “I’ve said I think the decisions we have had at the moment but I think all managers are saying that at the moment, there has been a general poor level at the moment. The decision on Dewsbury-Hall was a really shabby decision.

“He’s played really well. He has been a great signing for us and started the season really well, getting goals and creating goals. He makes us play much better, I have to say. It is quite ridiculous that his yellow card at Anfield and that one tonight… strange. As I said, it’s not just me. Most managers, at the moment, are probably saying the same.”

Everton were the better team in the first half against West Ham and opened the scoring through Michael Keane on 18 minutes. They also started the second period on top but struggled to create clear-cut chances. That allowed the Hammers back into it and Jarrod Bowen levelled in the 65th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moyes took positives from the game against his former club West Ham, though. The Everton boss added: “I thought the performance at times was good. I thought we'd done a lot of good things. We gave up too many transitions, mainly in the second half. I thought in the first half we had most of the ball. We worked to try and find ways through, we couldn't. So, disappointed I didn't get the second goal, but we probably didn't create anything really clear-cut where I could say that there was a big chance in the second half, or even the first half. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had a chance with his head to make it two, and didn't take it, and that was probably the biggest opening I think we had really.

“I've taken lots of positives from the game. The one thing you mustn't forget is how good a side West Ham have got. They've got Brazilian internationals, they've got England internationals. They've got a really good team, so it certainly wasn't going to be a game where we could just come and roll them over, far from it. But I thought for long periods we looked as if we could get the second goal, especially to start the second half. But I think they grew in confidence and they started to get one or two counter-attacks, and in the end it cost us a little bit.”