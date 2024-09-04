Raheem Sterling reveals Everton have signed player who as quick as Kyle Walker

Raheem Sterling. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Everton completed a deadline-day signing for Armando Broja from Chelsea.

Evertonians will still be reeling from Saturday’s 3-2 loss against Bournemouth.

Somehow, with three minutes remaining, the Toffees snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Sean Dyche’s side’s performance before that point had been as encouraging as it could have been. Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were on target and the scoreline could well have been more emphatic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s more, Iliman Ndiaye enjoyed a dazzling, effervescent full Premier League debut while fellow summer signing Tim Iroegbunam was impressive again. But the horror show of the final 10 minutes is still raw. It will never be forgotten, in truth.

An Antonie Semenyo goal should have been nothing more than a consolation. Instead, it turned into the start of an unprecedented Premier League comeback. Lewis Cook equalised in the 92nd minute before Luis Sinisterra netted on 96 minutes to leave home fans bewildered, aghast and angry.

Dyche must now come up with the remedy to deliver Everton’s first points of the season after the international break having sank to three defeats on the spin. The Blues boss will be hoping that Armando Broja can improve the Toffees after his surprise deadline-day move.

It emerged after Friday’s 23.00 BST deadline that Everton had submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League to sign Broja on loan from Chelsea. Paperwork was completed in time and the forward has indeed moved to Goodison Park - having been a long-term target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broja arrives to bolster the Blues’ attacking options, having struggled to score goals last term. The Albania international has endured a couple of difficult years after her netted nine goals on loan at Southampton in 2021-22. He sustained an ACL injury in December 2022 and failed to bag during a loan stint in the second half of last term at Fulham - before being ostracised by new Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca. With Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto and Marc Guiu joining the likes of Nicholas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke in the London outfit’s frontline, Broja was surplus to requiements.

What Evertonians clamoured for in the closing stages of the window was additional pace in the forward line. Lyon’s winger Ernest Nuamah was linked before it emerged that Broja was indeed heading to Goodison Park.

Yet Raheem Sterling, who was also frozen out at Chelsea and completed a loan to Arsenal, has previously revealed that Broja will bring such an attribute to Everton. Speaking to STATSports in March, Sterling was asked who the quickest team-mate he has played alongside. And he compared Broja to Manchester City’s Kyle Walker. The England international said: “Leroy Sane or Armando [Broja]. I reckon Armando is there with Kyle [Walker] as the quickest.”

Evertonians will have to wait until next month to see Broja in action, however. The 22-year-old has an ankle injury and is set to make a return to fitness in mid-October. By that point Dyche’s troops will have hopefully propelled themselves up the table. Yet Broja could add the speed that supporters covet.