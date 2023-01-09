Michael Beale has been linked move for an Everton midfielder in the January transfer window.

Rangers manager and Michael Beale has addressed widespread reports linking the Scottish club with a potential transfer swoop for Everton midfielder Tom Davies.

The former Liverpool youth coach has enjoyed a successful start to his managerial career in Scotland, winning five out of his six games so far, as well as drawing the Old Firm derby against Celtic 2-2.

Beale, 42, coached in the Liverpool academy alongside Steven Gerrard, managing the U16 and U23 sides before stepping into senior football. With his first involvement coming as part of Gerrard’s coaching team that enjoyed three successful years at Rangers.

His first managerial role came at Queens Park Rangers in the Championship in June of this year, before then deciding to take over the Glasgow Rangers job from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in late November.

Despite a comfortable 2-0 win over Dundee United at the weekend, his side sit second in the Scottish Premiership nine points off Celtic and it could see Beale move for additions in the January window - one that could include Everton midfielder Tom Davies.

Speaking on the potential signing, he compared the midfielder to one of his current leading men and responded to the transfer rumours surrounding both Davies, and Norwich’s Todd Cantwell.

“Tom Davies, he used to kick my Liverpool Under-23s team all around the place.” Beale responded when asked about the rumours regarding Davies. “There’s a bit of John Lundstram about him. But again, two really good players.

“I’m not confirming anything with those two [Cantwell and Davies]. Since I spoke to you the other day there are even more who have come to the table but there is nothing concrete just yet.

Tom Davies in the Premier League vs Brighton

“The training level has gone up every week since I have been here. I think one or two players maybe coming in from Premier League clubs or clubs around Europe with a real good profile that will certainly help us. I hope you will be excited as I am about the two or three additions we are hoping to do.”

Davies, 24, is out of contract in the summer and has played less than 500 minutes so far this season which suggests he could be deemed surplus to requirements.