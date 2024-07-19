A general view of Everton's Goodison Park. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Jesper Lindstorm is a transfer target for Everton.

Everton have agreed a deal with Napoli to sign Jesper Lindstorm, reports suggest.

The Blues are aiming to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2024-25 season. Sean Dyche’s side have already missed out on Yankuba Minteh, who joined Brighton from Newcastle, while Hull City’s Jaden Philogene is poised to join Aston Villa.

With Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison, who has re-signed for a second season-long loan from Leeds United, Everton’s only current wide players available, reinforcements are needed. They have turned their attention to Linstorm who only joined Napoli last summer for €30 million.

He struggled in his maiden campaign in Italy but had been highly impressive during his two years at Eintracht Frankfurt - helping the German club win the Europa League in 2022.

Napoli are now ready to loan out Lindstorm on a loan deal with a buy option, per Sky Sport Italia reporter Gianluca Di Marzio. However, the 24-year-old has still to reach terms with the Blues.

Di Marzio wrote on X (formerly Twitter): @Everton and @sscnapoli have reached an agreement for #Lindstrom on loan + buy-option. Pending agreement between player and #Everton. #EFC. SkySport.”

Along with Harrison, Everton have signed Tim Ireogbunam and Idiman Ndiaye from Aston Villa and Marseille.