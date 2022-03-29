Everton travel to West Ham in the Premier League this weekend.

Michael Oliver will be the man in the middle for Everton's trip to West Ham United on Sunday (14.00).

It's the second time in three Premier League games that Oliver will take charge of the Toffees.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northumberland-based official refereed Frank Lampard's side's 1-0 loss to Wolves at Goodison Park earlier this month.

Kenny was given two yellow cards within a four-minute period. He received his marching orders in the 78th minute for a foul on Raúl Jiménez.

After the game, Lampard did not grumble about the dismissal but felt it was harsh.

Michel Oliver speaks to Everton defender Mason Holgate. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The Everton boss said: “With Jonjoe, it’s harsh.

“It’s a lunge that maybe if you go back in time, he’ll wish he didn’t lunge.

“As a player who cares deeply for the club, he’s got it wrong.

“The foul looks worse than actually what it was but no qualms about it. It is what it is.”

In total, Oliver has been in charge of four Everton games this season.

In addition to the Wolves reverse, he officiated the 1-1 draw against Manchester United (2 October) , 1-1 stalemate at Chelsea (16 December) and 4-1 FA Cup victory over Brentford (5 February).

Oliver will be assisted by Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett and fourth official is David Coote.

On VAR is Andy Madley and he'll be assisted by Nick Hopton.