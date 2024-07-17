Lewis Warrington. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images | Getty Images

The midfielder has signed for a League One club.

Lewis Warrington has found a new home after his Everton departure.

The boyhood Blue was released from Goodison Park at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract. Warrington made two appearances for Everton, one being in the Premier League, and had loan spells at Tranmere Rovers, Fleetwood Town and Plymouth Argyle.

The 21-year-old midfielder has now opted to drop down to League One to join Leyton Orient. The O’s will be aiming for a play-off push in the 2024-25 season.

Head coach Richie Wellens told Orient’s website: “Lewis is a very promising young player that we are excited about. He has been at Everton for a long time and is now at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing regular senior football.

“He’s a talented player, someone that we can improve and I think he’ll be a really good signing for us. He’s good on the ball, he makes good decisions and he can play short or long. I also think he is aggressive; we’ll need players in midfield who can get the ball back like Idris El Mizouni used to do for us and Lewis can do that.”

Director of football Martin Ling added: “There was lots of interest in Lewis this summer and we are very pleased that he has chosen to join us. We have a track record of improving young players and I know that he is looking forward to working with Richie and his staff.

“We see Lewis as being able to play in the midfield ‘six’ and ‘eight’ roles and believe that he has the potential to become a very good player for us.”