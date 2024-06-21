Andy Lonergan, left. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The goalkeeper has moved to League One club Wigan Athletic.

Andy Lonergan has found a new club following his Everton departure.

The goalkeeper spent three years at Goodison Park - but did not make a single appearance. Lonergan served as third-choice stopper at the Toffees, behind Jordan Pickford, Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia in the pecking order before his release earlier this summer.

Lonergan has subsequently made the switch to Wigan Athletic where he will serve as a player and first-team coach. It’s the 40-year-old’s maiden backroom role and he will help the progress of Sam Tickle and Tom Watson.

On the move, Lonergan told Wigan’s club website: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be here. Shaun Maloney didn’t need to convince me because of the things I heard about him as a manager and a person. I’d never come across thegaffer before, but from the first meeting, I felt a really good vibe and he was someone I wanted to work with.

“This is my first coaching role. I’ve done a lot of qualifications and feel like I know a lot about goalkeeping, but to be a first team goalkeeper coach at this age is incredible and the gaffer has shown massive faith.